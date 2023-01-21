Malawi Tourism becomes main kit sponsor of Spanish club Leganés

Malawi Tourism has become the new main kit sponsor of Spanish club Leganes and “Malawi, The Warm Heart of Africa” ​​logo will appear on the front of the first team’s kits starting this Sunday.

According to a statement on the Leganés website, the club has reached an agreement with the Ministry of Tourism of Malawi to join the rotating ‘main sponsor’ strategy carried out by the club.

The strategy allows companies from various sectors to have the opportunity to associate themselves with the club and enjoy the notoriety that comes from being a ‘main sponsor’.

“In this way, the ” Malawi, The Warm Heart of Africa ” ​​logo will appear on the front of the first team’s kits during the upcoming matches, as well as on different media, both physical and digital,” reads part of the statement.

The logo will begin to appear on the team’s shirts this Sunday (2:00 p.m.) in the matchday 24 match against Levante UD at the Butarque Municipal Stadium.

President of the club, Jeff Luhnow, said with the agreement the club is taking another step to be able to start developing different actions in Africa.

“In Malawi, as in almost all of Africa, there is great soccer potential, and with this agreement we go one step further. We want to take advantage of this opportunity to be able to reach a large part of the country’s young population and to be able to start developing different Actions,” said Luhnow.

The agreement comes months after Luhnow met last September with President Lazarus Chakwera to begin to strengthen ties and begin the search for opportunities and talent in football.

The meeting held together with the club’s African partner, Rainbow Sports, agreed that Leganés will begin to strengthen ties and search for opportunities in the country, within the global strategy of the club to promote football projects and the search for talent in the African continent.

In a statement, Principal Secretary for Ministry of Tourism Chauncy Simwaka said Malawi is proud to be associated with C.D Leganes.

It is expected that deal will promote Malawi as a destination for tourists.

Club Deportivo Leganés was founded in 1928 and is based in Leganés, Community of Madrid, Spain.

The club was promoted to La Liga in 2016 and stayed in the Spanish top football division for four seasons. They were relegated to the Segunda División in 2020 where they currently play.

