Police arrest man who was on the run since August last year

According to Constable Cosmas Kagulo, spokesperson for Chiradzulu Police Station, the incident happened on 26th August, 2022 at around 1800 hours.

It is reported that the suspect posed as a motorcycle taxi customer and on the way, he requested Ngwangwa to stop so that he should relieve himself.

Upon stopping, the suspect produced a small hoe popularly known as Kasemasema and attacked Ngwangwa.

The victim cried for help and when people nearby heard the scream and rushed to the scene, the suspect run away leaving the motorbike.

Dishoni Batoni had been on the run since then until yesterday when well-wishers informed the relatives of the victim about the whereabouts of the suspect.

The relatives managed to trace the suspect and upon finding him, they informed the police and the police rushed to where the suspect was hiding and arrested him.

The suspect will soon appear before the court to answer robbery charges levelled against him.

Dishoni Batoni was residing in Namatapa Village in Bangwe township and originally, he is from Kainja Village Traditional Authority Nkukula in Dowa.

