Two arrested for stealing items worth K12.4 million

Police in Lilongwe have arrested two people who allegedly connived with a guard at Central Region Water Board and stole items worth 12.4 million Malawi Kwacha.

The two suspects have been identified as Abel Chipelesi, 34 and Joseph Maliro, 39.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu, said the suspects revealed that they connived with a watchman to break into the company’s stores on January 14 this year.

They reportedly stole 231 Bip Taps worth K5 million, three desktop computers valued at K3.6 million, 107 Stock Cork valued at K1.5 million and nine other items, all worth K12.4 million.

Chigalu said police have recovered all desk computer sets, one of the seven leather boots, two of the seven work suits, reams of papers, and other items.

Police have also recovered a Yamaha generator worth K3 million which is yet to be identified by its owner.

Investigations are still underway to recover the remaining Central Region Water Board items.

