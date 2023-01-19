HRCC welcomes removal of DPP Kayuni

The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) has welcomed the firing of Director of Public Prosecutions (DDP) Steven Kayuni and has pledged to support the newly appointed DPP Masauko Chamkakala.

The Chairperson of the organization Robert Mkwezalamba said in a press statement that the issue of firing Kayuni as a DPP was one of their demands they made in the press statement that was issued last week Friday.

He added that they have applauded President Lazarus Chakwera of considering that he did not just do podium politics of firing people without their knowledge but that he had an audience with Kayuni as rules of natural Justice and fair labour practices demand.

“It is further appreciated that the president refused to overstretch his arm into taking action against the two Police chiefs but that he has assigned the internal police structure to handle the matter within the mandate of the committee. We salute the President for the approach,” said Mkwezalamba.

He went on to say that HRCC has taken note of the President’s stance on the ACB Director and that she remains a free person in so far as her Job is concerned.

According to Mkwezalamba, HRCC had demanded a disciplinary hearing for the ACB Director and this was aimed at ensuring that Chizuma is legally freed so that she should not continue being obstructed by individuals, including Kayuni in his capacity now that he isn’t a public officer to parade the ACB Director before the courts . He then called on the President to maintain the spirit of discharging serious and national matters of interest expeditiously and without fear or favour from reprisals.

Follow us on Twitter: