Gambian VP dies

Vice President of Gambia Badara Alieu Joof has died in India at the age of 65.
According to Gambia`s President Adama Barrow, his deputy has died after a short illness.
“Fellow Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my Vice President, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The event took place in India after a short illness.” Tweeted Barrow
However, the Gambia`s leader has not revealed if his vice was in India for treatment.
As BBC
s Omar Wally reports from the countrys capital Banjul, the late Joof was not seen in public for months.
The deceased assumed the office of the Vice President in 2021 after Barrow was re-elected. Before assuming the said office, Joof served as Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology.
