Gambian VP dies

Vice President of Gambia Badara Alieu Joof has died in India at the age of 65.

According to Gambia`s President Adama Barrow, his deputy has died after a short illness.

“Fellow Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my Vice President, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The event took place in India after a short illness.” Tweeted Barrow

However, the Gambia`s leader has not revealed if his vice was in India for treatment.

As BBC s Omar Wally reports from the country s capital Banjul, the late Joof was not seen in public for months.

The deceased assumed the office of the Vice President in 2021 after Barrow was re-elected. Before assuming the said office, Joof served as Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology.

