Govt wants Malawians to be constructing multi-storey buildings

Deputy Minister of Lands, Deus Gumba, says his ministry will start giving sectional title deeds for citizens to construct multi-storey buildings due to the rise in population in Malawi.

Gumba made the remarks this morning when he briefed the press on the new land laws which were amended in 2022 by Parliament to serve the interests of Malawians.

He said citizens will be allowed to co-own one plot and pool together resources to construct multi-storey buildings.

He added that under the new land laws, foreigners are no longer allowed to own land and those coming as investors will be granted an opportunity to only lease land upon thorough assessment by Malawi Investment and Trade Centre.

The Deputy Minister said the Ministry will review all deeds for land currently under leasehold before renewing them at their expiry.

He underscored the need for landowners to develop plots within two years once given, saying failure to do so, will lead the ministry to forfeit the land and allocate it to someone ready to develop.

He also said the new laws do not allow ownership transfering of undeveloped land among citizens.

Gumba further said Ministry of Lands is currently reviewing the law to regulate estate agents and bring sanity in the field.

