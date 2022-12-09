Eastern Region Police Commissioner hold community engagement on GBV

Commissioner of Police responsible for Eastern Region, Violet Magwaya, says police have a duty to protect every person from Gender based violence (GBV) and to pay attention to survivors of GBV.

Commissioner Magwaya said this at Chikanda Village when female police officers from the Eastern Region held community engagement on issues of GBV as Malawi observes 16 days of activism against GBV.

She observed that some people fail to report cases of GBV and it is difficult to know the gravity of GBV and it also becomes difficult for the police to deal with the problem.

The Commissioner Magwaya also asked local leaders to ensure that every person is protected from GBV.

Easter Police Region Women Police Officers Network Chairperson, Superintendent Josephine Chigawa said police women officers will hold series community engagements to discuss negative effects of GBV and the criminal aspect of it.

She disclosed that women police officers have arrested 35 suspected perpetuators and she expressed hope that the arrests will help to reduce cases of GBV.

Councilor for Likangala ward in Zomba City, Monira Bakali, encouraged women to report to police whenever they are subjected or exposed to GBV and called on all women to reflect on issues of GBV during the 16 days of activism against GBV.

Councilor Bakali who is also Deputy Mayor of Zomba City observed that GBV is counterproductive to development and that those that are subjected to GBV are often traumatized and psychologically affected.

The ward councilor also appealed to women to report defilement cases and any form of sexual offences on their daughters especially when their daughters fall victim to abuse at the hands of step fathers.

The Eastern Region Police women officers held series of community engagements and on Wednesday and Commissioner Magwaya led them to Chikanda where they held a meeting with communities to discuss issues of GBV.

