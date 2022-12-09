Young people in Malawi urged to apply for GHC fellowship

Young professionals have been urged to apply for Global Health Corps (GHC) fellowship program which nurtures youths into leaders so that they can make an impact in the health sector and in their communities.

The program recruits talented young leaders with a wide range of skill sets and backgrounds to join and contribute to the movement for health equity.

Application for the 2023/2024 African Fellowship program opened on 1 December and is expected to close on January 11, 2023.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lilongwe on Tuesday, Global Health Corps country Director Simon Simkoko said GHC offers young professionals a range of paid, high impact fellowship roles with health organizations for 13 months.

Simkoko said during their fellowship year, fellows make significant contributions to their placement organizations and the communities they serve.

He added that, in addition to the intensive leadership development and professional growth that the fellowship offers, the global health corps fellowship has a lot of benefits including monthly living stipend, Professional development fund and completion award among others.

“Leadership is very critical for progress. We build our fellows such that they have capacity. Our expectation is that along the way we see changes in different organisations, even in government departments and we will be addressing a leadership gap,” said Simkoko.

By the start of the fellowship, fellows must be 30 years of age or younger, hold a bachelor’s or undergraduate university degree, proficient in English and must be a legal permanent resident of some selected African countries.

This year, GHC is recruiting 50-60 leaders for a wide range of roles in Malawi, Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Tanzania and Zambia,” She said

In his remarks, Global Health Corps 2022/2023 fellow Wanangwa Sichinga urged fellow youths to apply saying the fellowship is amazing and unique because even after the fellowship, they develop friendships with other alumni for continuance personal and professional development.

He added that the program does not only aspire to recruit people with medical backgrounds but also those with diverse backgrounds are also eligible to be part of it and it becomes exciting.

