African dance diva Makhadzi drops “Ndiringe”

Fresh from her sold-out Makhuvha Stadium concert, South Africa’s reigning dance diva shares a divine offering in “Ndiringe” of energetic drums, soothing synths and Makhadzi’s signature folk-like storytelling.

With Makhadzi widely regarded as the queen of Bolobedu dance music, her accolades know no bounds; hailed as GQ’s ‘Entertainer of the Year’ and ‘Favourite African Star’ at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Makhadzi has become the most streamed female artist in South Africa.

“Ndiringe” is the second slice of OUT OF ORDER’s upcoming compilation OOO: AFRO, following on from the initial teaser track “Inkululeko” – an Amapiano gem helmed by South African deep house duo Artwork Sounds and supported by Culture Custodian.

With OOO: AFRO set to be unveiled on November 11th, Makhadzi’s presence brings major superstar vibes and adds major weight to the OOO: AFRO collection. An innovative new compilation album curated by the OUT OF ORDER label in partnership with Warner Africa, OOO: AFRO aims to spotlight a myriad of talent ranging from household names to up-and-comers across the African region.

