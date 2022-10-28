Rumphi United bow out of elite league

Relegated side Rumphi United played their last game of the season today at Rumphi Stadium where they lost 2-0 to Red Lions.

United have finished the Tnm Super League with only 10 points from 30 games played after they won 3 games, drew once and lost 26 games.

The worst defeat of the team was registered against Wanderers where they lost 10 nil at Kamuzu Stadium.

The teams hired four coaches namely Luke Milanzi as head coach before hiring Christopher Nyambose who went AWOL. They hired Gilbert Chirwa who was later sacked before recruiting Elias Chirambo who dumped the team and left the job to assistant coach Jimmy Butao.

Speaking after a 2 nil defeat against Red Lions, Jimmy Butao, assistant coach for Rumphi United, said they learnt a lot that will give them lessons to do better if the team comes back in top league.

“We are not out of football as the team is going back to Simso Innobuild league and we promise to bounce back to elite league next season.

“We learnt a lot and we are going to collect this mistakes, to our supporters thank you for being with us throughout the season. We also thank those who volunteered themselves to help the team financially,” he said.

Other teams that are likely to face relegation included TN Stars Sable Farming and Red Lions.

