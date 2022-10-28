Energy official Cassius Chiwambo arrested over U$15 million bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Director of Energy Cassius Chiwambo and Principal Mining Engineer at the Ministry of Mines Gibson Bright Nyirenda over allegations that they demanded $15,000,000 (about K15 billion) bribe from Ilomba Granite Mining Company in Chitipa.

In a statement released today and signed by the Bureau’s Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala, ACB says it received a complaint against the two on 17th December 2020.

The complaint alleged that the owner of Ilomba Granite Mining Company in Chitipa corruptly paid $300,000 to some Government officials in order to have his mining license renewed.

Investigations established that the Ministry officials demanded $15,000,000.00 and ended up receiving U$5000 plus K500,000 cash to facilitate renewal of the Mining license.

“It was established that the money was shared by Cassius Chiwambo and Gibson Nyirenda who facilitated the renewal process,” reads the statement.

The statement further indicates that the two will be taken to court once the Bureau has interviewed them.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24