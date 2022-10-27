US Government warns of terror attack in Johannesburg

The United States Government has warned of a possible terror attack in Johannesburg, South Africa this Saturday.

According to an alert published on the website of the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in South Africa, the United States Government says it has information that a terrorist attack may be carried out in Sandton and will target a large gathering of people.

“The U.S. government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022.

“There is no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack,” reads part of the alert published yesterday.

The U.S. Embassy has since advised its staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of 29-30 October 2022.

The Government of South Africa through Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said yesterday that it was investigating the report.

However, Gungubele who was speaking on public broadcaster SABC said the government had not received any evidence of a potential threat. He also said they were liaising with the US authorities and looking into the matter.

“It’s our primary duty to do that. Once they say it exists, we go further and check. Up to this point in time, as far as our teams are concerned, we don’t have such evidence.”

