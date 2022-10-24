Zathera ma penalty: Teargas disrupts Lulu`s album launch

Police fired teargas to force a premature conclusion of Lulu`s album launch at Lilongwe Golf Club on Sunday evening.

According to reports, more people were forcing their way in the venue for free, despite congestion.

The situation propelled the men in uniform to fire teargas in an effort to bring peace. However their action had a negative outcome as patrons took to their heels for their own safety.

The reports further indicate that the police took the said action in the course of performances, a development which spoiled the fan.

Tanzania`s Bongo flavor star Diamond Platinumz, and Zambian singer JK of the Kagelo fame graced the album launch.

Diamond did not only perform at the event as he has also collaborated with the Mbambande hit maker on a song.

