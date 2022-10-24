Survival battle ignited as Sable beat TN Stars

The battle for survival in the league has been ignited after Sable Farming beat TN Stars 2-1 at Kasungu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Former Silver Strikers’ forward, Michael Teteh and Innocent Chipolopolo, scored for Sable while China Chirwa had a consolation goal for the home side.

The win has ignited the battle for survival in the league among Red Lions, Karonga United and Sable Farming themselves.

Sable have 24 points from 27 games, Red Lions have 25 points from 26 games while Karonga United have 28 points from 26 games.

With 3 games to go before they wrap up their season, Sable will get a maximum of 33 points should they win all the games, Red Lions have maximum points of 40 while Karonga have 43.

Sable have remained with Silver Strikers, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Blue Eagles and their chances of survival look very minimal as all the three teams that they are yet to face, are fighting for a top-four finish.

The defeat for TN Stars has brushed their chances of survival as they will need to win all their remaining four to make their total pickings to 28 while praying for Sable and Red Lions to lose their games.

Coach for Sable Farming, Macdonald Mtetemera, was happy with the victory for his boys and added that his boys will fight hard to survive in the league.

“We had 6 midfielders, 3 defenders and a lone striker, we controlled the game and I must thank the boys for the fighting spirit.

“We have three games before we finish the season and we will try to fight hard and earn points for us to survive,” said Mtetemera.

TN Stars assistant coach, Honest Nkhwazi said they have not given up on their survival battle.

“In football, we lose, win and draw, we know that we are not bringing results, but we will try. It’s part of the game, we tried our best to get the maximum points,” said Nkhwazi.

Elsewhere, Blue Eagles handed Dedza Dynamos their second heaviest defeat at Nankhaka ground as they ruthlessly smashed them by four goals to nill, thanks to Gaddie Chirwa’s brace, Iyani Chinyama and Swedi Limbani’s own goal.

Eagles have now moved to second place with 53 points from 26 games. However, Eliya Kananji have given up on the title race saying the points that they have recently dropped pulled them out of it.

Dedza Dynamos are on number 8 with 39 points from 27 games.

At Mzuzu, Rodwell Robert’s lone strike was enough for the 10-man Bankers to beat Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium and the Bankers have managed to win two of their last two games.

The victory has lifted the Bankers to fifth on the table with 45 points from 28 games while Moyale are on number 40 points from 26 games.

