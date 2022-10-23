Devotion: God is not magician

Colossians 2:8 “Beware lest anyone cheat you through philosophy and empty deceit, according to the tradition of men, according to the basic principles of the world, and not according to Christ.”

God has His principles which are found in His Word. If something is not consistent with the Word of God, then avoid it. According to the opening scripture, we need to be careful so that nobody cheats us through philosophy and empty deceit, according to the tradition of men, according to the basic principles of the world, and not according to Christ.

Some people are used to traditions of men and when they get born again, they are tempted to spiritualise those traditions and think God works in that way. Be careful. For example we have cheaters all over the world that tell people to send some so called spiritual message and then they will receive a gift from God. They may threaten people that if they ignore, something bad will happen. That message cannot be from God because God doesn’t work like that. God wants man to use His principles with Faith and without fear. No scripture ever says that we receive anything by forwarding a social media message or typing an Amen. That’s magician way and not God way.

Sometimes an ex-witch doctor may turn to Christ and because of lack of knowledge may be tempted to use the same old traditions but in a Christian way. Formerly they used to give people herbs and now in Christ they may not have much Word of God and instead they may resort to the same way but now they would administer what are called HOLY HERBS. But mode of doing may be the same where they tell people to bury the holy or anointed herbs around the house. Its same tradition of men, according to the basic principles of the world, and not according to Christ. They may quote wrong scriptures to back themselves such as Anointed handkerchiefs of Paul.

However, the Bible says during the time of Paul these were taken to the sick who could not come to the session because of their sickness. In addition Paul never recommended them as a doctrine in any of his letter. They were never used to get a job, wisdom, marriage or any favour. The were not used by anybody who could themselves go to meet Paul. And they were mostly used once on the sick or possessed person and not as everyday ritual that will replace prayer and doing of the Word.

No tradition should replace prayer and the doing of the Word. Be warned and be careful so that nobody cheats you through philosophy and empty deceit, according to the tradition of men, according to the basic principles of the world, and not according to Christ.

CONFESSION

I am a doer of the Word. I will never accept to be cheated. I am in Christ and in his Word and will stick to the Word. In Him I live, dwell and have my being. In Jesus name. Amen.