No case! Makhadzi sampled Penny`s Milandu Bhe

South African songstress Makhadzi does not have a case to answer to Malawians as it has been proven that she sampled penny`s Milandu Bhe, and not a Malawian song Milandu Mbwee.

In the past week, the 26-year old became enemy of Malawians when she was accused of copying a song called Milandu Mbwee by a Malawian musician who answers to the moniker Mkulu Keyi.

Recently, the Limpopo Queen has been cleared of the social media charges following a solid proof that her impending tune has been built on her fellow South African Penny.

The foundational song was released 28 years ago. It comes off Penny`s album entitled Shaka Bandu.

The music collection which houses the hit song in question was a success in the rainbow nation, that it sold over 250, 000 records,

This means that Malawians have a case to answer to South Africans for building Milandu Mbwee based on their homegrown talent.

However, Makhadzi who is a regular music headliner in the warm heart of Africa is yet to come clean on the matter.

