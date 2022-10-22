Civilian dies, MDF soldiers injured in accident

Several Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers have sustained injuries while a civilian has died after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned along the Mchinji-Mkanda road.

The accident occurred today at Yellow Camp police roadblock when the soldiers were on their way to Mchinji Boma from Gada Farm.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly failed to negotiate a corner and it overturned.

Mchinji District Hospital Administrator, Davie Mwale, has told Zodiak Online that three of the injured are women while 18 are men.

Mwale added that six of the injured persons have been referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital.

MDF spokesperson, Major Kelvin Mlelemba, said investigations relating to the accident were still going on.