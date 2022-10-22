Week 29 preview: Sable Farming’s last mile, Eagles look to bounce back

TNM Super league action continues this weekend with exciting fixtures but the pick of the week will focus on Blue Eagles’ title credentials as they strive to bounce back from a midweek defeat to Kamuzu Barracks.

The Area 30 based side were neck to neck with current leaders Nyasa Big Bullets from the word go but lost their ground when they lost to Ekwendeni Hammers a fortnight ago before Wednesday’s defeat.

The first match of the week will see Mighty Mukuru Wanderers traveling up North to play Karonga United at Karonga Stadium.

The first round encounter between the two teams ended 3-0 in favor of the Lali Lubani boys, who are now chasing the second position which is currently being occupied by KB.

The Nomads, who have 47 points from 24 games, will have an opportunity to dislodge Eagles in the third position if they win against the hosts who are also striving to move up the ladder after struggling in the current season.

The Northern Region outfit had a very memorable 2020/21 season in which they made it into the top 8 and many expected them to continue from where they stopped but they find themselves in 12th with 28 points from 25 games. However, they are guaranteed a place in the Super League next season as the current standings doesn’t favor the three bottom placed teams.

At Chitowe Stadium, Mafco FC will be hoping to bounce back from last week’ 1-0 defeat away to Dedza Dynamos when they host relegation threatened Sable Farming.

The Salima based Soldiers, who were also eyeing a top four finish, saw their dreams shattered after the defeat as they dropped to sixth position with 40 points from 26 matches.

Mathematically, they can still make it into the top four if they can win all the remaining matches but at the same time, hoping for defeats for KB, Wanderers and Eagles.

They are facing a side which is 95% relegated and the only way to survive is to win all the remaining matches and also hope to see Red Lions, Karonga United and Mighty Tigers dropping points, something possible but too late to start counting on others.

Sable Farming would have had some hopes had it been they won against Bullets but they got whipped 5-1 to edge closer to the exit door.

On Sunday, Dedza Dynamos will travel to Nankhaka to face Eagles. The Cops have lost the ground in the title race but they can return to the second position with a win to fend off a stiff competition from KB and Wanderers.

However, they have to be at their level best to outsmart a very good side which has been a revelation throughout this campaign and one would wonder if it is indeed their debut season in the top flight football.

Dan Dzinkambani’s side will also be pushing for a top 8 finish and will climb up the ladder if they can get all the three points at Nankhaka.

The visitors are 8th in the standings with 39 points from 26 matches whilst Eagles are third with 50 points from 25 games.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Moyale Barracks will play host to Silver Strikers who are also eyeing a top four finish. The Central Bankers ended their four game winless run when they registered an important 1-0 victory away to Dedza last week but they have an uphill task to finish in the top four.

A win is all what is needed if they are to achieve a top four finish but on the other hand, the Mzuzu based Soldiers are also targeting a top four finish with their maximum points set at 55.

For that to happen, winning all their remaining matches is a must and they will also be hoping to see fellow top four contenders dropping points with few matches left to play.

The final match of the week will involve two teams fighting for their survival.

TN Stars, 15th in the table with 16 points from 25 games, play host to Sable Farming, a 14th placed side with 21 points from the same number of games, face off in what is likely to be a ceremonial match as their surviving chances are very slim.

A win for the hosts won’t make any difference as they will not make any movement in the standings but it will just officially confirm Sable Farming’s relegation from the top flight league.

Whatever the case, the two teams are destined to play their football in the Premier Division leagues next season.

Bullets lead the standings with 61 points from 25 games and they will not be involved this weekend due to the FDH Cup final on Sunday.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24