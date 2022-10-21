JECON Church celebrates silver jubilee

Jesus Christ of Nazareth (JECON) Pentecost Church, founded by apostle Linnet Matope, is this weekend celebrating the 25th anniversary in Blantyre.

According to chairperson of the organizing committee Bennie Chimtengo, the celebrations will start this friday October 21 to Sunday October 23, 2022 at Moneymen National Bank Training School Ground in Nancholi, along Blantyre-Chikwawa M1 road.

He indicated that everything regarding preparations for the celebrations are at an advanced stage and he mentioned that the event will be spiced up by several activities including a parade which will be led by Salvation Army on Saturday.

“Indeed, Jecon Pentecost Church is celebrating 25th anniversary from Friday 21st October to Sunday 23rd October at Moneymen National Bank Training School Ground close to Nancholi police unit, and reaching this far, everything regarding preparations for the event is almost done.

“There were be several activities to spice our celebrations. On Saturday, we will have a salvation parade from Blantyre old court to the main venue, Moneymen ground where we will also have live performances by several gospel artists. Everyone is invited to the event, we should experience the manifestation of Jehovah together,” said Chimtengo.

The chairperson further explained that the church has invited founder of Pentecost International Christian Centre (PICC) Pastor Esau Banda and Prophet P Gondwe who is the founder of Good News Ministry as guest speakers

It is also reported that songbird Dr Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Steve ‘Wazisomo’ Muliya, ‘Zoe’ hitmaker Shammah Vocalz and the Mbayani Heaven Door Choir are set to spice up the celebrations by sharing the stage with Jecon Praise Team.

According to Chimtengo, Jecon Church which is headquartered in Manyowe in the commercial city of Blantyre, was founded by apostle Linnet Matope in 1997 who in her tender age, went unconscious for up to three days.

It is reported that late on the third day when her family members lost hope about her health and thought of arranging a funeral service for her, she resuscitated and later narrated how angels took her to heaven where she got guided on how she will found and lead the church.

Meanwhile, JECON church has over 20 branches across Malawi with two branches abroad, one branch in Mozambique and another in South Africa.

