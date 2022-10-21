FCB makes 2 millionaires in ‘5 Mita Ipite’ promo

The second draw of First Capital Bank’s (FCB) ‘5 Mita Ipite’ Promotion has seen two more lucky customers winning one million Kwacha each while eight customers have won various prizes.

This was revealed on Friday 21st October when the bank conducted two draws at its offices in Blantyre, for August and September where ten lucky customers won various prizes including one million Kwachas to two customers.

During the draw which was witnessed by officials from the lotteries board and journalists, two customers, Malikah Tayub won one million kwacha for a August draw, while Lemond Golden, won another one million kwacha for a September draw.

Furthermore,two other customers, W. Kapinga won K500,000 for August draw while J Justin Kausiwa won another K500,000 for the September draw, and in consolation prizes, six other customers won a smart phone each, three for each month, August and September.

Speaking to members of the press after these two draws, the bank’s Head of Marketing Twikale Chirwa, said the bank is so grateful to have registered an overwhelming response from both old and new customers.

Chirwa indicated that since the promotion was launched in June this year, the bank has registered over thirty six thousand transactions and out of these, over one thousand transactions are from new customers which he described as great achievement.

“Today we conducted the second draw of ‘5 mata ipite’ promotion and am glad to say that we are having an overwhelming response from both old and new customers. So far we have over 36,000 transactions and out of those, we have over 1000 new customers which is good.

“Our goal is to encourage the saving culture in Malawi and also to encourage the use of our digital channels, for example ATMs so that customers are not standing in long queues. So we have seen that slowly the mindset is changing,” said Chirwa.

The Head of Marketing has since called the general public to bank with FCB so as to have chances of winning in the current promotion and others to come.

The mechanics of winning in the ‘5 mita ipite’ promotion is by making two digital and two ATM card transactions plus keeping a minimum of K20,000 in an account for the six months of the promotion.

