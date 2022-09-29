UNIMA students to elect president of students council

University of Malawi (UNIMA) students are expected to elect president of university students representative council tomorrow.

Third year students, Ekari Orama Mathuka and Humble C Banda, will contest for presidency.

Mathuka who is a current leader of opposition in the University Student House of Representative told Malawi24 that he will ensure that all the challenges students are facing are solved within a short period once he is elected as UNIMA students council president.

He added that he will ensure that needy students are not withdrawn from the college due to non-payment of tuition fees.

Mathuka has also promised to engage in talks with UNIMA authorities and the Parliamentary committee of education to resolve the tuition fees issue that concern the needy students.

On UNIMA academic calendar, he promised that the UNIMA Students Union will always engage UNIMA authorities on issues of academic calendar observing that most of the decisions are made without their inputs.

He, therefore, asked fellow students to vote for him on the presidential race.

On his part l, Humble C Banda said he will ensure that students are given up keep allowances and that academic calendar is followed in the best interest of the students.

He further pledged to engage with ESCOM so that UNIMA campus should be spared from loadshedding.

Banda has further pledged to ensure that freedom of academic is restored in line with democracy apart from ensuring consultation with fellow students in matters of students concerns.

The current Student Union president Charles Thole Dokera will not compete.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24