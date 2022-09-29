Chilima congratulates Chakwera

Vice President Saulos Chilima has congratulated President Lazarus Chakwera following the signing of the second Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) $350 million package in the United States.

Chakwera yesterday presided over the signing ceremony for the package which will among others be used for construction of roads.

In a Facebook post, Chilima said the MCC package has come at the right time for Malawi.

He said the compact will assist the people of Malawi in addressing the root causes of stagnant economic growth through three key projects namely Accelerated Growth Corridors (AGC Project), Increased Land Productivity Project and he American Catalyst Facility for Development (ACFD Project).

“Through these underpinned projects in implementation, the Compact signed today will further address an identified need for greater coordination of policy and planning across key sectors with a particular focus on investments and initiatives in the Transport and Land sectors.

“The end goal is to reduce poverty through economic growth through the construction of roads in rural areas to help farmers easily access markets, among others.

“Once again congratulations to His Excellency the President for securing the second MCC $350 million compact,” said Chilima who leads the UTM, a party which is a member of the Tonse Alliance.

Another member of the alliance, Freedom Party led by former Vice President Khumbo Kachali has also congratulated President Chakwera for securing the deal

Speaking during the signing ceremony yesterday, President Chakwera said part of the compact will construct over 300kms of roads that include Mkanda- Mchinji to Mwase, Rumphi to Euthini in Mzimba, Lilongwe to Chigwirizano and a road from Chantulo in Mangochi off Golomoti to Monkeybay.

“Malawi is transforming and is no longer going to be the same after making tough and painful corrective economic decisions that will yield dividends for the country,” he said.

Currently, Chilima is not being delegated duties by President Chakwera following allegations that Chilima benefited from alleged corrupt dealings with businessperson Zuneth Sattar who is accused of defrauding the government.

