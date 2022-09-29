Government commends organisation for empowering youths in Dowa

Government has commended a local NGO – Zoe Empowers Malawi for the role it is playing in empowering lives of orphaned and vulnerable youths in Dowa district.

Assistant social welfare officer in the ministry of gender, children, disability and social welfare – Rabson Limbikani made the remarks recently at Mponera in Dowa during the graduation ceremony of some youths who have completed their three-year cycle in the organisation’s empowerment programme.

Limbikani said that as one of the non-governmental organisations operating in the country, Zoe Empowers Malawi is complementing government’s efforts in ensuring that all youths are given opportunities to nurture their talents and skills so as to be able to utilize them for the betterment of their lives.

“As government, we do appreciate Zoe’s role in helping uplift lives of orphans and vulnerable youths in the district,” he said.

“The various empowerment activities that the organisation initiates in the area are also integral to the country’s efforts in its bid to attain vision 2063,” added Limbikani.

He further added that for a country to develop, all development stakeholders including the youths must be given equal opportunities to participate in various development activities. It is against this background that Limbikani applauded Zoe for providing such opportunity to the orphaned youths by training them and giving them micro grants and vocational startup kits to establish businesses.

In his remarks, member of parliament for the area – Darlington Harawa concurred with Limbikani, saying that since the coming of the organisation in the area, thousands of households have benefited.

Harawa therefore urged the organisation continue reaching out to more orphaned youths so as to continue accelerating socio-economic development in the area and the country in general.

Zoe Empowers’ CEO – Gaston Warner expressed satisfaction with the progress the organisation is making and assured the government of continued support to the youths.

Zoe Empowers Malawi works with the orphaned and vulnerable youths in the areas of health and hygiene, spiritual strengthening, food security, education, income generation, child rights, housing and community connections.

