Premier Bet pumps in K5m towards IMM conference

The Institute of Marketing Malawi (IMM) conference which is slated for next month has received a K5 million boost from Premier Bet Malawi.

This was disclosed on Wednesday September 28, 2022 when the two institutions met in Blantyre for a cheque presentation ceremony.

Speaking during the event, Commercial Manager for Premier Bet, Nawar Jarakji said this is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and says he counts the marketing industry as so crucial towards development of the country.

Jarakji explained that the sports betting and lotto games company believes that Malawi can easily succeed on issues of development and economy, if the marketing industry is being provided with all the requirements, hence their donation.

“We are always proud of the marketing industry in Malawi and across African countries and that is why we thought of participating in this year’s annual conference for the Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM),” said Jarakji .

The Commercial Manager further said he believes Premier Bet will scoop some awards at the conference which will take place from 26 to 29 October in Salima district.

Reacting to the donation, IMM’s Public Relations Director George Damson thanked the betting company for the gesture saying the donation will help the institute to meet their budget for the annual conference.

“This is very timely boost from Premier Bet and I would like to express deep gratitude to them for this sponsorship, it will go along way in assisting preparations for the conference and making sure that we meet our budget,” said Damson.

According to Damson, this year’s theme for the marketers’ conference will be; ‘from surviving to thriving: Scaling towards excellence.’