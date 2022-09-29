Pastor arrested for raping, impregnating child

Gift Makolo, a 25-year-old pastor of the Church of Pentecost in Phalombe, has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating his wife’s 15-year-old niece.

Spokesperson for Phalombe Police, Jimmy Kapanja, has confirmed the arrest of the pastor who is alleged to have been sexually abusing the child since May this year.

According to Kapanja, neighbours noticed that the girl might be pregnant and reported the matter to her mother.

The child’s mother asked the child about the issue and she revealed that Makolo had been raping her since May this year.

Makolo is expected to be charged with defilement which attracts life in prison but convicts are usually sentenced to up to 21 years in jail.

