Malawi secures MCC compact worth K350 billion

President Lazarus Chakwera and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken presided over the signing of the 2nd Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact worth US$350 million (over K350 billion) under which 300kms of road will be constructed in Malawi.

MCC was represented by its chief executive officer Alice Albright while the Malawi Government was represented by Sosten Gwengwe, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs.

In his remarks prior to the signing, Chakwera described the positive impact on the economy the compact will have through the construction of over 300kms of road.

Writing on his Facebook Page after the event, Chakwera said the Malawi Transport and Land Compact will be implemented to reduce transport costs and strengthen land administration in the country.

“Among the expected outcomes is construction of the 300-kilometre network of four corridor roads across the country to facilitate greater flow of agricultural products from farms to urban markets.

“Furthermore, state agencies with the mandate to supervise road infrastructure will also receive technical assistance to improve usability of the infrastructure through timely maintenance,” he said.

He added the compact will build Malawi’s capacity in land management reforms to maximise land revenue both for rural farmers and the country.

Speaking during the event, Secretary Blinken pledged even more US support for Malawi’s developmental goals, including the country’s quest for an Extended Credit Facility with the International Monetary Fund.

Roads that will be constructed under the MCC compact include the road Chikwawa in Rumphi to Euthini in Mzimba – 67kms; from Mkanda in Mchinji to Mwase/Linga in Kasungu – 88kms; from Chileka in Lilongwe to Chigwirizano in Lilongwe – 53kms; and from Chamtulo in Mangochi (off Golomoti to Monkey Bay road) to Mkutumula near Balaka Market in Ntcheu – 79kms.

