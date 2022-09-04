Devotion: Show them God than Gold

Isaiah 39:1-2 ” At that time Merodach-Baladan son of Baladan, king of Babylon, sent letters and a gift to Hezekiah, for he heard that Hezekiah had been ill and had recovered. Hezekiah welcomed them and showed them his storehouse with its silver, gold, spices, and high-quality olive oil, as well as his whole armory and everything in his treasuries. Hezekiah showed them everything in his palace and in his whole kingdom.”

When Hezekiah was sick he prayed to God and the Lord heard his prayer and healed him.

Isaiah 38:4-5 ” The Lord told Isaiah, “Go and tell Hezekiah: ‘This is what the Lord God of your ancestor David says: “I have heard your prayer; I have seen your tears. Look, I will add fifteen years to your life.”

When Merodach was coming to congratulate him, the best thing would be to tell him about the God that had healed him. To testify His greatness and admonish Merodach that whatever problem he had, the Lord Almighty would deal with it. Instead he was busy showing him his wealth and armory. He testified about gold instead of God. What a mistake.

This is not different from what we sometimes see amongst brethren in many places in the world. Sometimes we concentrate more on explaining the goods and substance instead of concentrating on the provider of the goods and substance.

Its becoming common for the brethren to showcase the fleet of cars, the mansions and so on that they have acquired over years. Yes you can show them but concentrate more on the provider than the provisions. Show them your GOD and not just your gold.

Start by testifying about God. Through the testimony some would be attracted to the Lord. You can win souls by such a testimony.

PRAYER

Thank you father for your Word. As I rise higher and higher in life, I will not forget to testify about you so that I can win souls through testimonies. In Jesus name. Amen

