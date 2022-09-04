Karonga face Moyale at Karonga Stadium

Karonga United will play Moyale Barracks today in the second round of the Tnm Super League at Karonga Stadium.

In the first half of the league, Moyale Barracks beat Karonga 2 nil at Mzuzu Stadium under Christopher Nyambose and it was his first game after Karonga fired their Zimbabwean tactician.

Speaking on Saturday, Nyambose said it’s another tough game for his side but he also warned Moyale to expect a hard time.

“We lost in the first game but this is another game, another venue and another environment, we are playing at home, and they should expect hard times,” said Nyambose.

In a separate interview, Moyale Barracks Coach Prichard Mwansa said his boys are ready to do everything despite missing some players.

“We are missing services of some key players like Gasten Simkonda, Black Alisen, Lesman Singini and others due to other duties but as a team we will sign more players that will definitely wear their shoe.

“We are playing away but I have told my boys that home is everywhere,” he said.

Karonga are on position 10 with 23 points from 19 games played while Moyale are on position 8, with 26 points from 20 games played.

