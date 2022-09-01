Theology critical in development of the nation – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera has said that Theological Society of Malawi will help Malawians’ mindset change, which is critical towards the development of the nation.

Chakwera said this during the official launch of Theological Society of Malawi at Bingu International Conference Centre on today.

He said theology shapes human behaviour and attitudes, adding that the country needs a new kind of citizens with a new way of thinking.

“We need citizens who accept their responsibility either in breaking or fixing the country,” said Chakwera.

Also speaking during the event, Minister of Education, Agnes Nyalonje, said theology helps in human capital development through mindset change, an important component towards achieving Malawi 2063.

She said that theology helps to shape morals and values in the country, including in the education sector.

“Theology will help to shape a new Malawi with people full of integrity and hard work,” remarked Nyalonje.

She added that Theological Society of Malawi’s formation has come at a right time, as it will assist in curriculum review which her ministry will undertake soon.

Speaking earlier, chairperson of the board of trustees for Theological Society of Malawi, Reverend Associate Professor Timothy Nyasulu, said the society will serve Malawians by assisting in building of a new Malawi through mindset change.

During the event, a new book titled “Decolonizing the Theological Curriculum in an Online Age” was launched and Chakwera bought it at two million kwacha through auction.

The book contains different works from Malawian theologians.

Reported by James Kanyenda