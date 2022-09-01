100-year-old man arrested for possessing cannabis sativa in Mzimba

Police in Mzimba have arrested a 100-year-old man for allegedly being found in possession of cannabis sativa (Chamba) at his home at Manyamula in the district.

The suspect has been identified as Stanley Gondwe, 100, and he was arrested on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at his home.

On the material day, the police detectives were conducting a raid in the area and later they were tipped by well wishers that Gondwe was keeping illicit drug at his house.

Police conducted a search at his house, and in the process, they found two pails full of cannabis sativa.

The elderly man was arrested on the spot and brought to Mzimba Police Station where a case of found in possession of Indian hemp without permit has been opened.

He is expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge leveled against him.

Stanley Gondwe hails from Jam Kalua Village Traditional M’mbelwa in Mzimba District.

