Nkhata Bay Council suspends water distribution to Cholera hotspots

Nkhata Bay District Council has suspended distribution of water to cholera hotspot areas due to inadequate funding to fuel vehicles used in the exercise.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (MANA) spokesperson for the council, Patrick Botha, said two water bowsers that were deployed for the exercise require fuel of about K200,000 each to operate for two days.

“To sustain the intervention we require external partners to help fund the project. Currently, the water department has no funds to continue with the operation having consumed all the funds meant for Other Reccurent Transaction (ORT) for the month crippling the sector’s outlined activities,” Botha explained.

However, the Council, is looking at long term solutions to clean and safe water such as drilling more boreholes in all strategic areas as well as revamping the Dwambazi Water Scheme that already has a water line in the area.

Meanwhile, Botha has indicated the need to improvise other short term solutions to the problem citing distribution of chlorine as a viable option.

As of Tuesday, August 30, Nkhata Bay District has recorded 14 deaths since the onset of Cholera outbreak in the district.

Reported by Osman Moyo