Castel Malawi hikes alcohol prices

Castel Malawi has raised prices of beers, spirits and alcomix, saying the devaluation of the Kwacha and scarcity of forex has led to a high cost of production.

In a letter to partners, Castel’s Head of Sales Nelson Zoto Banda has announced the increase in prices which are effective tomorrow, 1st September, 2022.

“The company is strained by the high cost of production, distribution, utilities, and importation of the essential ingredients due to the forex scarcity before and after the devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha which has brought about a total increase of 27% on the operating costs,” says Banda in the letter dated 30th August 2022.

A price list attached to the letter indicates that Carlsberg Green and Carlsberg Special (330ML) are at K900 per bottle from K700 while Castel Beer, Kuche Kuche and Doppel Munich are at K700 each from K600.

Both Malawi Gin and Malawi Vodka are at K7000 per 750ML bottle while Premier Brandy is at K10,000 per 750ML bottle.

Castel Malawi also raised the prices of its drinks in May this year due to an increase in production and distribution costs following increase in prices of fuel, utilities as well as depreciation of the Malawi Kwacha.

The Lazarus Chakwera administration devalued the Malawi Kwacha by 25 percent in May this year.

