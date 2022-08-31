Mussa John: Ruling on review case set for Thursday

The High Court in Blantyre has finally set Thursday, 1st September, 2022 as the day when it will pass its ruling on the review case of Mussa John who was convicted and sentenced to eight years imprisonment for possessing Indian Hemp.

Six weeks ago, Mussa applied for review of his conviction and alternatively on the sentence on grounds that he was never in possession of the said 134 kilograms of cannabis and that he was charged with a different provision and convicted with another provision.

Mussa who is said to be 17, further said his application for the review on his conviction and sentence was also on grounds that the eight-year sentence was extremely excessive and unprecedented.

Six weeks after the application, the acting registrar of the high court, Kondwani Banda, has confirmed to the local media that the court has set 1st September as the day when it will pass its ruling on the review case.

The development comes after Alexious Kamangila who is representing Mussa on pro bono, wrote the Judge President and the Registrar last week over the court’s delay in concluding the case.

In the letter, Kamangila wondered why the court was taking time to set date for the ruling when the same court treated with urgency review case of Castel Malawi Limited boss, Herve Milhade who was convicted of a similar offence and was just fined.

However, when contacted to comment on the high court’s setting of the date for the ruling, Kamangila told Malawi24 that he would not comment, pending the ruling this Thursday.

The case attracted public attention to the point that Musician Penjani ‘Fredokiss’ Kalua recently announced that he will mobilize people to demonstrate, demanding the releasing of Mussa who has been in an adult prison for over two months now.

Yesterday, Kalua set 15 September as the day to hold a youth parade in Blantyre but the demonstration will depend on the court outcome.

“Today we delivered our notice for our parade in Blantyre and the date is 15 September and we have been communicated this evening that Judge has set 1 September for ruling. For now we wait for Court rulling and map way forward. I will attend court ruling. Those who can attend May do so,” wrote Fredokiss on his Facebook page.

