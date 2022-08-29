Five arrested for killing man over witchcraft allegations in Rumphi

Police in Rumphi have arrested five people on allegation that they took part in the brutal killing of Leonard Khaula, 33, after accusing him of of practising witchcraft at Kamkusa Village under Traditional Authority Kachulu in the District.

The suspects have been identified as Wells Khaula Msiska 59, Fishani Khaula Msiska, 22, Simeon Khaula Msiska 59, Lasting Khaula Msiska 24 and Silent Khaula Msiska, 23, all from Chikotawalala Village under Traditional Authority Kachulu in Rumphi.

It is alleged that the said suspects were accusing Leonard of practising witchcraft and on August 11, 2022, they went to Leonard’s house and started assaulting his wife.

Later they set ablaze fifty bags of maize belonging to the family.

The wife called her husband Leonard through the phone to inform him about the situation.

When he returned home, Leonard went straight to Wells’ house to ask why he conducted himself in that way.

Immediately Wells and his accomplices started assaulting Leonard and left him unconscious.

Well-wishers took him to Lura Health Centre for medical attention. Unfortunately, he died the following day of August 12 2022 while receiving treatment.

The matter was reported to Nchenachena Police Unit. Postmortem by medical personnel at the Health Centre indicated that death was due to severe head injuries resulting from severe assault.

The five suspects will soon be taken to court to answer the charge of murder which is contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24