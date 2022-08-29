I am Malawian – Kizz Daniel

Unlike Patience Namadingo who relocated from Malawi to Zambia, Kizz Daniel has declared himself Malawian after a successful concert in Lilongwe. Some people have advised him to visit M’baluku in Mangochi.

After throwing fans into frenzy in Malawi’s capital on Saturday night, the 28-year-old singer took to social media to make the declaration.

In a brief post, Daniel said “I am Malawian. Buga Africa to the world.” The post attracted a myriad positive comments from Malawians.

“I knew it from the beginning that your a true Malawian we love you brother,” said Edith Julius

“You’re a true Malawian we know you by the name Ntunduwatha Maliseni,” said JayTwo Makaka in a comment

Ndani Montes also commented: “I knew you are a Malawian the moment I saw you. Welcome back home Yohane.”

The Nigerian musician whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, won Malawians’ hearts during the trip due to his innocent conduct among others.

The Buga hit maker avoided blunders in Malawi unlike in the neighbouring countries, Tanzania and Zambia where he disappointed his fans, leading to negative publicity.