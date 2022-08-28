Super League: Moyale face Hammers in Mzuzu

Moyale Barracks football team Coach Prichard Mwansa says his side is ready to punish Ekwendeni Hammers in the Tnm Super League this afternoon at Mzuzu Stadium.

Moyale Barracks and Ekwendeni Hammers played a goalless match in the first round of the league but Mwansa is confident of a win today despite his side missing players.

“We are much ready to fight Hammers today, missing some key players is not an excuse, we signed more players and those players will replace them. Hammers is also a good side but we will make sure to win this game,” said Mwansa.

In a separate interview, Gilbert Chirwa coach for Ekwendeni Hammers, said his team really wants to move out of the relegation zone.

“We are not safe and all we can do is to pull up our socks until we are out of relegation zone, the only way to do this is to win games,” he said.

Moyale will miss the services of their striker Gasten Simkonda, central defender Black Alisen, midfielders Lesman Singini and Raphael Phiri.

Moyale Barracks have 23 points and are on position 8. They are playing Hammers with 15 points and on position 14 in the Tnm log table.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24