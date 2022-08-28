59 immigrants arrested in Rumphi

Police in Rumphi yesterday arrested 59 Ethiopian and Bangladeshi nationals at Mzokoto area.

It is reported that in the wee hours of the material day, Rumphi Police Detective Officers were coming from Phoka area for other duties.

Upon arrival at the said area, they came across a 3 tonner Toyota Van registration number NU 5946 belonging to Richard Ngolingoli, C/O Mikolongo FP School, Po Box 36, Chikwawa. The motor vehicle was heading Mzuzu direction along M1 road.

Upon seeing the police vehicle, the driver of the van bolted leaving the illegal immigrants locked inside.

The detectives impounded the motor vehicle and were trailed by the security officer to the station.

When they checked inside that is when they found the said 59 illegal immigrants inside.

Meanwhile, the illegal immigrants are under police custody waiting to answer the charge of illegal entry.

Currently, investigations are underway to arrest the driver. An appeal has gone to members of the community who may have information which can lead to the arrest of the driver to report to any nearest police station.

