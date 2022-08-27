Malawi held at home by Mozambique

By Ernest Gama

Malawi National Football Team and Mozambique have shared points in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier first leg at Bingu National Stadium this afternoon.

Mozambique took the lead before Malawi equalised through Yamikani Chester in the first half.

Flames head coach Mario Marinica started with Charles Thom in goal while Miracle Gabeya, Stainly Sanudi, Gomegzani Chirwa and Paul Ndhovu started in defence.

Chikoti Chirwa, Yamikani Chester, Chimwemwe Idana and Micium Mhone were in midfield while Stain Davie and Muhammad Sulumba started as strikers.

Mozambique started the game at a higher pace as they were looking for an early goal.

On 6 minutes, Malawi launched counter attack through Mecium Mhone, Stan Davie and Yamikani Chester who passed the ball to Muhammad Sulumba but his attempt went straight into the hands of the goalkeeper Ernan Alberto Siluane.

On seven minutes, Mozambique attacker Nelson Divrasson opened the scoreline following poor communication amongst Flames defense.

After the goal, Mozambique National Team started dominating the possession but Flames defense was well organized and managed to contain the Mambas.

On 21 minutes of the match, Malawi equalised. Stain Davie passed the ball to Chikoti Chirwa who set the ball to Chimwemwe Idana and the midfielder set a million dollar pass to Yamikani Chester who scored the equalizer for the Flames.

Following that goal, the Flames started dominating the possession, displaying good runs but failing to convert the chances into goals.

In the 32nd minute, a good run from Mecium Mhone saw Yamikani Chester creating a chance for Stain Davie who was left unmarked but his shot was too weak to find back of the net.

On 41 minutes, Miracle Gabeya committed a dangerous tackle and Mozambique were awarded a free kick outside the 18 yard box but the shot went over the bar for a goal kick.

In the second half, Flames coach Mario Marinica brought in Gaddie Chirwa for Muhammad Sulumba who missed a golden chance 3 minutes into his entry.

On 55 minutes of the game, Stain Davie had another chance to score the goal after receiving a good pass from Yamikani Chester but his shot hit the side netting.

Stain Davie had another chance on 58 minutes but Mozambique goalkeeper parried it away for a corner.

Mozambique launched an attack on 60 minutes but Paul Ndhlovu cleared that cross.

Mario Marinica made a double substitution on 68 minutes as he brought in Gilbert Chirwa and Chiukepo Msowoya for Micium Mhone and Stain Davie.

Mozambique also made several changes, bringing in Edson Moses Enersto Morais and Joao Moses for Nelson Divrasson and Danilo Muze.

However, no side scored a second goal and the game ended 1-1 at the Bingu National Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Marinica said he will work on striking force so that in the return game his team should score goals in Mozambique.

“We played well the whole entire game and we created more chances but we failed to score goals from the chances we had,” said Marinica.

In his remarks, Mozambique head coach Chiquinho Conde said his side will also work on their weaknesses in order to win the return game.

Mozambique and Malawi will face each other next week in Mozambique and the Mambas have an advantage as they can proceed because of the away goal.

