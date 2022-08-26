With or without his bags: Kizz Daniel promises to perform

Nigerian pop star, Kizz Daniel, has promised an electrifying performance in Malawi unlike in Tanzania.

The Nigerian Superstar is expected to perform tomorrow at Lilongwe Golf Club in Lilongwe.

Speaking today at a press briefing, Kizz Daniel said he will perform live with his band and his fans should expect fireworks during the show.

“Malawians I am here, I really love the environment here in Malawi. Malawi is a beautiful country, good people, good vibes and I am enjoying here. Make sure you come through at Golf Club and experience the best performance by your favourite artist.

“It’s gonna be one of the best and a massive concert. I really promise you will enjoy the show. I am looking forward to see you vibing to Buga,” said Kizz Daniel.

In his remarks, Ben Misomali from Epic Group said tickets can be bought through MO626 until midnight today, or at their offices and at the show until 12 pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Castel Malawi Limited has sponsored the show with 10 million Kwacha.

Castel Malawi Limited Sales Manager Andrew Ngombende said they have decided to sponsor the show as one way of supporting art and entertainment sector in the Country.

