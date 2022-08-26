Malawi blackouts move Energy Minister to tears

Malawi Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola broke down in tears at a press conference today where his ministry as well as electricity companies, EGENCO and ESCOM, failed to provide an immediate solution to persistent blackouts.

Matola held a press briefing today together with ESCOM and EGENCO officials where they reiterated that the current blackouts will end in December upon the restoration of 130 Megawatts at Kapichira Power Station which was damaged by floods in January.

At the press briefing, Matola said politicians have been siphoning resources out of power utility companies for years and in some instances forced the utility companies to misprocure and by-pass laws governing the operations of the companies.

Matola became emotional while commenting on revelations that ESCOM paid K30 million for purchasing land which does not exist.

The minister suspected that there is possible sabotage, political influence or negligence at the companies and he warned that those responsible will be smoked out.

“All those standing in the way of operations of utility bodies will be smoked out,” he said.

Electricity Supply Commission of Malawi (ESCOM) Chief Executive Officer Kamkwamba Kumwenda said load shedding is a result of avoiding system shutdown due to inadequate power generation.

On his part, Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) Chief Executive Officer William Liabunya said Kapichira Hydroelectric Power Station will be up and running by December 22, 2022 and this will end the current persistent blackouts.

