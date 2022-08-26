13 win cash in Ecobank’s weekend promotion

Thirteen customers have won cash prizes in Ecobank Malawi Limited’s ‘Ka *326# Weekend Starter’ promotion.

The bank launched the promotion last Friday and it has today conducted the first draw where 13 lucky customers have won cash prizes.

The draw was conducted at Ecobank Blantyre branch and customers who were in the banking hall took part in drawing winners where David Makunganya a customer from Mzuzu Branch, scooped MK100, 000 Xpress Cash.

Apart from that, Aubrey Lunda from Ginnery Corner Branch and Sharon Sakina from Old Town Branch bagged MK50,000 XpressCash token each and ten other customers went away with MK20,000 XpressCash each.

When contacted, one of the winners Sharon Sakina, expressed joy and commended Ecobank for running the promo.

“I am very happy to be one of the winners and thank Ecobank for running this exciting promo. This is the first time in my life that I have ever won anything. I am currently travelling to Blantyre from Lilongwe for a wedding and this money will really help me Kickstart my weekend and top up my wedding cash gift,” Sakina said.

Speaking after the draw, Ecobank’s Head of Brand, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Tidzi Chalamba, said the promotion which is aimed at rewarding its customers who transact on the banks mobile banking platforms, has started on a good note.

Chalamba said the bank believes that the promo will go a long way in giving their customers a very good start to their weekends and said the bank has so far registered substantial growth in the number of transactions during the first week of the promo.

“Today as you have witnessed marks the beginning of many more exciting and rewarding Fridays to come for our customers who simply transact on our free digital channels that attract zero monthly fees namely *326# Mobile banking and Ecobank Mobile App.

“We therefore implore on all our customers to sign up and enjoy these free digital platforms where even more transactions are free like buying airtime, paying water bills, Dstv, GoTv, MRA, MASM and Shopping via Ecobank Pay where you Scan a QR code or use terminal ID to make payment,” said Chalamba.

He then indicated that every Friday, 13 lucky customers will be rewarded with these XpressCash tokens to be redeemed at any Ecobank ATM using the cardless cash withdrawal option with no need of an ATM card.

According to Chalamba, to sign up on Ecobank Mobile, customers need to download the Ecobank Mobile App on App/Google store and self-register using their Ecobank Visa debit card.

He further indicated that the same applies on *326# where customers can self-onboard by dialing the code and following simple prompts and steps.

The Promotion runs from 19 August to 14 October 2022.

