Parliament to hear from Kottana’s former boyfriend Ntilosanje

Timmy in front of a portait of Kottana

Kottana Chidyaonga’s former boyfriend Timothy Ntilosanje has been granted an audience with the parliamentary committee on health to discuss the Malawi healthcare system.

Ntilosanje revealed this yesterday on Twitter.

“The Public Affairs Committee of Parliament on Health has granted me audience to hear my case about the Malawi Health System, particularly the Medical Council of Malawi and the Medical Act of Malawi,” he tweeted.

The proposed meeting comes over two years after the death of 23-year-old Kottana Chidyaonga on 4 January, 2020 at Poly Care Clinic in Lilongwe where she was taken to after being bitten by a snake.

Ntilosanje was one of four people arrested over the death of Kottana after Pathologist, Dr. Charles Dzamalala conducted an autopsy which found that Kottana did not die from the snake bite but due to termic poison.

However, they were all acquitted in August 2020 by the High Court in Lilongwe. Following the acquittal, in March 2021, Ntilosanje lodged complaints with the Office of the Ombudsman as well as the Medical Council of Malawi against Dr. Dzamalala.

In the letter, Ntilosanje accused Dr. Dzamalala of having drawn a preconceived conclusion of the cause of his late girlfriend’s death before he even began the autopsy.

He added that the doctor conducted postmortem and forensic pathology tests inconsistent with the standard practise and this led to the wrong conclusion of the causation of death.

The MCM board conducted an independent investigation and concluded that late Kottana’s forensic pathology report was inconsistent with standard practice for performing and issuing forensic pathology report.

The council also found that the laboratory Dzamalala used did not have reagents to elicit the levels of venom and the levels of anaesthetic drug, vecuronium, that most likely contributed to the causation of death.

In May this year, the council warned Dzamalala after finding him guilty of medical negligence and unprofessional conduct. The council also suspended Dr Ruth Chimutu of Poly Care Clinic for three months after the council found her guilty of negligence for administering vecuronium to Chidyaonga.

