Kwin Bee bounces back with ‘Kulibe Manda Ambeta’

By Sangwani Mabaso

Female rapper Kwin Bee has said she will release her first single in years titled ‘Kulibe Manda Ambeta’ and she has also revealed reasons why she took a break from music.

The musician announced the plan to release a single in an interview with Malawi24.

However, the rapper trashed speculations that she stopped doing music because her fiancée ordered her to do so.

“I was temporarily out from doing music due to other commitments like school and business. It’s been a while since I invaded the industry, so to penetrate again requires effort and maturity,” she said.

Kwin Bee famed with her song titled ‘Ndidzakudandaula chikadzatha’ further said that she is also planning to release her first ever album.

“In the album, I will tackle a number of areas such as Gender Based Violence (GBV), education, crimes and I will fuse different types of music to meet the market demand,” added Kwin Bee.

The Ndidzakudandaula Chikadzatha hit maker, who has only 13 songs, started doing music a few years ago. She was featured in hit ‘Ndadutsa Pompa remix’ with the likes of Fortune, Ewe among others.

