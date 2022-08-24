100-day countdown to Region 5 Youth Games starts today

The 100-day countdown to the Region 5 Youth Games has been launched today in Lilongwe.

The launch took place at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) and during the launch there were activities such as dancing competition and quiz.

Speaking after the launch, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Isaac Katopola said as Goverment they are ready and committed to host the games and the start of the 100-day countdown shows that Malawi is very ready for the games.

“Very exciting indeed that we have launched the 100-day Countdown to the Region 5 games.

“This means that as a country we are very committed to making sure that all the preparations that are required to host the Region 5 games are in order, in terms of the organisation of the games we have to make sure that all preparations and trainings for the games as Malawi are very much in order.

“Secondly, we want to make sure that all the facilities that are required to host the games are also finalised. You are aware that apart from the Bingu Stadium which is ready we also have other sites that the Goverment has been constructing like the Griffin Sayenda, as well as National Aquatic Centre here in Lilongwe,” explained Kaputula.

In her remarks, chief executive officer of the Region 5 Youth Games Local Organising Committee Emma Mabvumbe said as the the Local Organising Committee they are doing everything to ensure that all the preparations are done in a good time and that they should deliver everything beyond expectations.

“We are geared up, everything is ready and we will deliver beyond expectations. We are working together with everyone else, all stakeholders, the Ministry and private sector

“Just yesterday, we unveiled our main sponsor NBS Bank and it means we are bringing in people that are ready to support us, people from the region they are now here in the Country supporting us in areas that we still need support. So everyone else is linked up, we are working together and we are very ready,” said Mabvumbe.

According to Mabvumbe, within the 100 days basically it’s ticking off everything that is needed to be done and there are going to be some activities which they have organised and as well as continued preparations.

“In these 100 days we will make sure that everyday we are supervising infrastructure works that are happening, making sure equipment that we have bought arrives in the Country before the games. So it’s ticking, so that we are ready and we give confidence to everyone that we are ready,” explained Mabvumbe.

Malawi is set to host the games later this year and the games will be played from 2 – 11 December.

