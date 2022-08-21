Students encouraged to discover their talents

An organisation called DISCOM Communications has encouraged students at Bwaila Secondary school to work very hard and discover their talents.

The call was made on Thursday during a career talk for learners at Bwaila Secondary school organised by DISCOM Communications in partnership with Bwaila Secondary School.

During the career talk, a young boy aged 18, Evans Banda from Area 36 in Lilongwe who made a drone, encouraged students at Bwaila to work hard and focus on achieving their dreams.

Evans who did his secondary school at Chipasula Secondary developed the drone with the help of other aerospace engineers here in Malawi and the drone was made from a pie wood.

According to Evans, he discovered his talent at a tender age and he never stopped pushing his dreams to become reality.

“It was so interesting it all started in 2016 with a small toy so I thought how I can make that toy in a continuous rotating. So I thought of putting a motor at the hub of the drown so I had to change the angles and do other procedures and the drone was developed”.

“In my whole life I have always dreamt of becoming Malawi’s Aerospace engineer, I have always dreamt of developing my own Drone and I am glad that I did manage to do what I wanted in life and indeed I developed a drone and this is big to me,” said Banda.

He then urged the students to work hard and not give up on their dreams so that they achieve a lot in life.

Speaking at the event, Doreen Dalitso Kayoyo who is DISCOM Communications Managing Director and also a Senior International Education Consultant, said they want to promote different hidden talents which students have but cannot show due to various reasons.

She added that in Malawi there are so many hidden talents because the students do lack support and as a country, Malawi need to promote such skills as they can help to develop Malawi.

“So for DISCOM Communications we are providing access to information mostly education is part and parcel of what we do everyday. So we saw that as an organisation we need to do some social corporate responsibility because of the story that we have had about Evans knowing that we have such students who are talented in our local schools in Malawi, it has changed our programming minds.

“So now we say you know what maybe we are looking too far when we are saying lets look for talent, we think talent is going to be found outside Malawi. You see here Evance has inspired a lot of people so today we have started moving in schools, Goverment schools to promote such talents and today we are here at Bwaila.

“If we have such hidden talents in Malawi, this is the change that we need because one or two people with a genius mind like Evans Banda can turn around Malawi, they can help to develop the Country.

“When we look at the demographics of Malawi a lot of people are the youth and we are talking about job creation, we are talking about us changing our minds to now start promoting skills and talents using the capacity development approach where you are already taking advantage of what learners have and then just giving them direction to say this is who you can become by providing mentorship and showing them the way,” explained Kayoyo.

She added that DISCOM Communications is opening up a department that is going to be providing such mentorship services, guiding, counselling to students at a younger age and they are partnering with local institutions because they do not work alone.

“Bwaila Secondary School is now a partner with us, we are going to be working hand in hand with them trying to see how we can find solutions to improve the curriculum bringing in character development, bringing in other interesting activities that are going to look at extra curriculum not just working on academic part alone but also looking at what programs can we promote as extra curriculum programs. So now we are going to another level, we are going to be promoting any kind of skill, any kind of talent that these students have,” said Kayoyo.

Meanwhile, with the help of DISCOM Communications, Evans is expected to travel to India to study Aerospace engineering at GNA University as Malawi does not offer the studies.

In his remarks, a teacher at Bwaila Secondary School Christopher Kanthunzi said the career talk is very important because it is motivating the students to work hard and also achieve greater things in life after they have done their secondary school.

