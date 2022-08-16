Stain Davie’s move to Township Rollers off

Stain Davie’s transfer to Botswana’s Township Rollers is off after the club failed to reach an agreement with his parent club Silver Strikers over a transfer fee.

The Area 47 side has released a statement on Tuesday morning which says Township Rollers wanted the striker to be loaned to them for free for a period of six month and thereafter, sell him to a South African club depending on how he will perform with them.

The Striker was in Botswana for assessment and played in one of that club’s friendly matches in which he scored a goal.

The Banker’s player instantly became a fan favorite after the preseason game and successfully passed the technical assessment.

“We have decided that we would like to sign him, but due to our current financial constraints, we hereby request for you to loan him to us for free, for a period of 6 months during which time we hope he will get fit and set the local league alight. Within that period, we intend to aggressively market him, particularly to Clubs in the PSL in South Africa, where we have our former Coach, who needs a striker of Davie’s profile,” reads part of the letter from Bennett Mamelodi, Chief Executive Officer of Township Rollers FC.

According to the statement, Rollers further promised to share the transfer amount to 50/50 with the Bankers, a move which has been turned down by the Super League giants.

The club’ Chief Executive Officer, Thoko Chimbali, said the club declined Township Rollers’ offer because the team wanted to act as a conduit for Davie’s to clinch a deal with a South African Club.

“The club is of the view that the player does not need a foreign team to find a club in South Africa as we have been able to sell players to clubs in South Africa before, thus, we do not need an intermediary to facilitate such moves. In addition, we have pending inquiries on the player from other clubs,” said Chimbali.

Township Rollers spotted Stain Davie at the COSAFA tournament and generated interest in him.

