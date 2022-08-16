EKwendeni Hammers fire coach

Struggling TNM Super League side, EKwendeni Hammers, has fired coach Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa due to the team’s poor performance.

The club has since announced that Kadenge will be replaced by Gilbert Chirwa, the former Mzuzu Warriors coach and Flames player.

Gilbert Chirwa and Etson Kadenge once worked together as Coach and Vice respectively at Mzuzu Warriors, formerly Mzuzu University.

The changes have been made days before Ekwendeni Hammers host Central Bankers Silver Strikers on Friday in the Tnm Super League at Mzuzu Stadium.

Mwafulirwa had been with Hammers as its head coach for two years.

Hammers are on position 14 in the TNM Super League standings with 14 points from 18 matches.

