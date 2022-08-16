Ex-Finance Minister Mwanamvekha arrested for approving K18.4 billion payment

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested former Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha for allegedly abusing his office by arbitrarily approving the disbursement of US$18,374,460 (about K18.4 billion) to the Ministry of Homeland Security for the unlawful procurement of uniforms and equipment for Malawi Prison Service.

ACB has arrested Mwanamvekha today.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson Egrita Ndala, the ACB says it recorded the allegation on 16 October 2020 that the Ministry of Homeland Security suspiciously procured Malawi Prison Service uniforms and equipment from One Guard FZE of United Arab Emirates without following procedures.

“The ACB conducted investigations which established that Mr Joseph Mwanamvekha abused his office and neglected official duties by among other things approving the disbursement of funds to the Ministry of Homeland Security without verifying the urgency and importance of the procurement,” reads the statement in part.

ACB says Mwanamvekha is likely to be charged with abuse of office and neglect of official duties contrary to Section 258 (1) and Section 121 of the Corrupt Practices Act and the Penal Code respectively.

Mwanamvekha is the fifth official to be arrested over the procurement contract following the arrests of former Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi, former Principal Secretary Samuel Madula, Chief Director Kennedy Nkhoma and deputy secretary Patricia Liabuba.

