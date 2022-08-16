Private school owners encouraged to join PRISAM

Owners of private schools have been encouraged to join Private Schools owners Association of Malawi (PRISAM) to access opportunities such as trainings for teachers.

This is according to PRISAM Vice President, Patricia Chisi, who made the remarks in Ndirande Township when some executive members of the association conducted an interface meeting with Managing Directors of private schools in Ndirande Zone.

Chisi told the managers that private schools that are members of the association have benefited a number of developments that has seen most schools registering improvements in several aspects.

She then urged the private school owners in the zone and other zones across the country to consider being members of PRISAM claiming there are various opportunities for them that include sharing school development ideas and trainings for teachers.

“We were here in Ndirande zone meeting private school directors. We wanted to sensitize them on strategies that the current PRISAM has put in place in order to benefit every school weather big or small, so that we sail in the same level.

“We need every private school to be a member of PRISAM. There are a lot of opportunities to members of the association, so we are encouraging these private schools to join PRISAM,” said Chisi.

Chisi further added that schools that will join the association, will be assisted in registering with government.

According PRISAM trustee member, Dr Hastings Moroko, the association will very soon engage Managing Directors for private schools in Lunzu in Blantyre before proceeding to the central and northern regions.

In her remarks, Managing Director for Future Ladders Foundation Patricia Gama, expressed satisfaction of her school joining the association saying the clarification by the PRISAM team was just in time.

Gama added that she has been convinced with the agenda of the association one of which is to help in addressing challenges private schools are facing in their day to day operations.

PRISAM which is an umbrella organization of all private schools in the country, was revamped last year with a strong feeling of improving standards of private schools in Malawi.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24