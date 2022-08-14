Dedza Dynamos see off Stars in Kasungu

By Ernest Gama

Two goals from Charles Chipala inside 15 minutes and one goal from Gift Magola in the second half gave Dedza Dynamos maximum points over TN Stars in a Tnm Super League match at Kasungu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Dedza Dynamos coach made four changes from the 3-0 loss against Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in the FDH Cup last Sunday.

Goalkeeper Andrew Mtimkhulu, Christopher Phiri, Henry Misinjo and newly signed midfield Victor Lungu started for Dynamos while striker Promise Kamwendo was suspended.

In the first 3 minutes of the first half, a TN Stars player fouled Mathews Zaulombo and referee blew for a foul. Henry Misinjo played the free kick to Clement Nyondo who gave a million dollar pass to Charles Chipala and his shot found the back of the net.

Six minutes later, Dynamos launched an attack through Clement Nyondo and Victory Lungu but the final shot from Henry Misinjo was saved by TN Goalkeeper for a corner which was poorly taken by Henry Misinjo.

In the 12th, Philip Banda of TN Stars had a chance to score but his shot went wide.

Dynamos doubled their lead in the 25th minute. Henry Misinjo set a hard pass to Charles Chipala who put the ball into the back of the net.

The visitors had a chance to score a third goal on 40 minutes but Clement Nyondo missed a golden chance after receiving a brilliant pass from Victor Lungu.

In the second half, Dynamos brought in Gift Magola and Griffin Ng’anjo with Christopher Phiri and Henry Misinjo paving the way.

Minutes after his entry, Gift Magola scored the third goal following a pass from Charles Chipala.

On 71 minutes of the game, TN Stars introduced Alfred Chizinga for Gift Songa but the substitution never yielded anything.

Stars could have pulled one back on 79 minutes when a free kick from outside the 18 yard box was well taken by Alexander Cosmos but it was saved by Dynamos goalkeeper Andrew Mtimkhulu.

The game ended 3-0 in favour of the visitors.

Reacting after the match, TN Stars team manager Honest Nkhwazi accepted the defeat and said his side was not organized for the match.

“We conceded simple goals and we failed to display our football but we will sit-down with our players to map the way forward for the next fixture” said Nkhwazi.

This is the second loss for TN Stars at home in the second round of the Super League as the team also suffered 2-0 defeat to Mighty Mukuru Wanderers two weeks ago at the same venue.

Dedza Dynamos head coach Dan Dzimkambani was happy with the result, saying his team targeted three points and they accomplished their mission.

Dedza Dynamos are currently on position seven with 29 points.

